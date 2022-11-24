Workers for Chile's Escondida mine reject BHP proposal, threaten strike

SANTIAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Workers at Chile's Escondida mine, the largest copper deposit in the world, turned down an offer by BHP BHP.AX and could stop work on Nov. 28 and 30 if the company does not meet their demands, a union source told Reuters on Thursday.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

