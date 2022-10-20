Workers end strikes at all but two TotalEnergies sites - union

Adds detail, background

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Workers at TotalEnergies TTEF.PA ended their strikes at all but two sites in France on Thursday, a CGT union representative told Reuters, adding morning staff at the Normandy and Feyzin refineries were the only ones to continue the stoppage.

While roughly one in five petrol stations in France is still grappling with shortages, supplies have been improving after the government increased imports and requisitioned some staff following almost four weeks of disruption.

"We have been seeing a significant improvement of the situation recently", government spokesperson Olivier Veran told LCI television, adding authorities would continue the requisitions "as long as necessary."

Morning staff at TotalEnergies' La Mede refinery and at a storage site in Dunkirk chose to resume work, the CGT representative said. The same decision was taken at the Donges refinery on Wednesday.

The situation at the two sites still affected by strikes could evolve around midday when workers gather ahead of the next shift and vote on whether to continue the walkouts.

TotalEnergies TTEF.PA earlier this month struck a wage agreement with a majority of its unions which means an average pay rise of 7% next year, according to the company.

The hardline CGT union, which had asked for 10%, did not approve the agreement, but the appetite to continue the strike appears to be waning.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Dominique Vidalon and Mark Potter)

