US Markets
KR

Workers end strike at Kroger's King Soopers after reaching tentative deal

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

The union representing more than 8,000 workers at nearly 80 Kroger Co-owned King Soopers stores have decided to end their strike after reaching a tentative deal with the U.S. retail giant, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 union said on Friday.

Jan 21(Reuters) - The union representing more than 8,000 workers at nearly 80 Kroger Co-owned KR.N King Soopers stores have decided to end their strike after reaching a tentative deal with the U.S. retail giant, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 union said on Friday.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular