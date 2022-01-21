Workers end strike at Kroger's King Soopers after reaching tentative deal

Jan 21(Reuters) - The union representing more than 8,000 workers at nearly 80 Kroger Co-owned KR.N King Soopers stores have decided to end their strike after reaching a tentative deal with the U.S. retail giant, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 union said on Friday.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.