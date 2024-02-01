Workers demand clarity for overhaul of Thyssenkrupp steel, marine units

Adds quotes, details from par 3

BOCHUM, Germany, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Labour leaders on Thursday called on Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE management to present a clear strategic solution for the conglomerate's steel and war ship division, which are both up for sale.

"We need a decision this year on how things will proceed at steel and marine systems," said Juergen Kerner, deputy head of IG Metall and deputy chairman of Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board.

"My expectation for the marine division would be that we actively use the momentum and tackle its independence," he said, adding there had never been such broad political support for a stand-alone future of the division.

Berlin is examining whether to take a blocking minority in Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, while the company is working on a roadmap to develop the business.

Kerner's comments come a day before the industrial group's annual general meeting where shareholders will also press management under CEO Miguel Lopez to speed up its overhaul, including a planned divestment of steel.

Kerner said a decision would have to be made as to whether steel should remain in the group or not. "But that is only possible with an investor," he said adding that outside money was needed either way.

Lopez has for months been negotiating about a steel joint venture, which could see Czech energy firm EPH take a 50% stake in Thyssenkrupp's steel division.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Rachel More, Madeline Chambers)

