Workers continue strikes at TotalEnergies Normandy and Fezyin refineries - union

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Workers at TotalEnergies TTEF.PA Normandy and Feyzin refineries decided to continue a strike which has dragged on for almost four weeks on Thursday, a CGT union representative told Reuters, adding that a walkout at all other sites of the company had been ended.

Workers at TotalEnergies's La Mede refinery and at a storage site in Dunkirk in the morning chose to resume work, the union representative said.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

