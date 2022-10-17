Workers continue strikes at some TotalEnergies sites Monday - union

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Strikes at several TotalEnergies TTEF.PA refineries and storage sites that have been weighing on France's petrol supplies have been continued by workers on Monday morning, a representative of the CGT union at the company told Reuters.

Strikes were affecting Total's Normandie, Donges, La Mede, Feyzin refineries and the Dunkirk depot, the union representative said.

