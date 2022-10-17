Workers continue strikes at some TotalEnergies sites Monday - union

Contributor
Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Strikes at several TotalEnergies refineries and storage sites that have been weighing on France's petrol supplies have been continued by workers on Monday morning, a representative of the CGT union at the company told Reuters.

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Strikes at several TotalEnergies TTEF.PA refineries and storage sites that have been weighing on France's petrol supplies have been continued by workers on Monday morning, a representative of the CGT union at the company told Reuters.

Strikes were affecting Total's Normandie, Donges, La Mede, Feyzin refineries and the Dunkirk depot, the union representative said.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters