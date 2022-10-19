Workers continue strike at three French TotalEnergies refineries - union

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Industrial action at three of TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA French refineries - La Mede, Feyzin and Normandy - is being continued as well as at the Dunkirk fuel storage site, a CGT union representative told Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier, a local CGT representative told reporters that the strike at the French oil major's Donges refinery, western France, had been lifted.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.