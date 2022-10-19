Workers continue strike at three French TotalEnergies refineries - union

Contributor
Benoit Van Overstraeten Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Industrial action at three of TotalEnergies' French refineries - La Mede, Feyzin and Normandy - is being continued as well as at the Dunkirk fuel storage site, a CGT union representative told Reuters on Wednesday.

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Industrial action at three of TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA French refineries - La Mede, Feyzin and Normandy - is being continued as well as at the Dunkirk fuel storage site, a CGT union representative told Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier, a local CGT representative told reporters that the strike at the French oil major's Donges refinery, western France, had been lifted.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters