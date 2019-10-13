US Markets

Workers at Teck Resources' Chile mine to go on strike

Kanishka Singh Reuters
Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd said http://bit.ly/2nMzPTw on Sunday that a union representing 473 workers at its Chile mine will start a strike on Oct. 14.

The strike at Teck Carmen de Andacollo Operations (CdA) in Chile from the Teck Carmen de Andacollo Workers Union will lead to operations at the mine being suspended.

The mine, located in central Chile about 350 kilometers north of Santiago, produced about 15,000 tonnes of copper in the quarter ended June 30.

Teck owns a 90% interest in the mine, according to its website.

The company and the union could not arrive at an agreement at the end of a five-day mediation process, which concluded on Oct. 11, the Canadian miner said in a statement.

