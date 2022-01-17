Workers at Teck Resources' British Columbia mine to hold ratification vote

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO said on Monday that a union representing 1,048 workers at its British Columbia mine has agreed to hold a ratification vote on the mediators' recommendation.

The union will schedule a ratification vote to be concluded no later than January 24, the company said.

Last week, the company said it had received a strike notice from the union at its Highland Valley Copper Operations in British Columbia, without providing any reasons behind the potential strike.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.