US Markets
TECK

Workers at Teck Resources' British Columbia mine threaten to strike

Contributor
Akriti Sharma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO said on Wednesday that a union representing 1,048 workers at its British Columbia mine could potentially go on a strike from Jan. 16.

The company said it received the strike notice from the United Steelworkers (USW) Local 7619 at its Highland Valley Copper Operations in British Columbia.

"The strike notice entitles the union to potentially begin strike action following the 72-hour strike notice period and 48 hours after the mediator reports to the Labour Relations Board," the company said in a statement, without providing any reasons behind the potential strike.

United Steelworkers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Negotiations between the company and the union are ongoing and the parties are scheduled to meet on Jan. 14, the miner said.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

