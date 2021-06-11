US Markets
BHP

Workers at Spence copper mine in Chile reach contract deal, avoid strike

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Workers at BHP Group's Spence copper mine in Chile said on Friday they had reached a new contract deal with the company, avoiding a strike.

SANTIAGO, June 11 (Reuters) - Workers at BHP Group's BHP.AX Spence copper mine in Chile said on Friday they had reached a new contract deal with the company, avoiding a strike.

The union representing 1,100 mine workers in the northern Atacama Desert, had been in government mediation talks after having rejected the most recent offer from the company.

"The new offer reached by mandatory mediation was approved," Ronald Salcedo, president of the union, told Reuters.

The agreement comes at a time when copper prices have reached record highs thanks to prospects for a global economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.

"The agreement reached shows how we must face the present and future challenges of Spence," said Ana Zuniga, a spokesperson for Spence.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Hugh Bronstein; editing by David Evans)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular