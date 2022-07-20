SHEL

Workers at Shell's Prelude LNG extend industrial action to Aug. 4 - Offshore Alliance

Sonali Paul Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

MELBOURNE, July 20 (Reuters) - Workers at Shell Plc's SHEL.L Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility off northwestern Australia have extended industrial action to Aug. 4 over a prolonged pay fight, the Offshore Alliance said on Wednesday.

Shell last week began shutting down the 3.6 million tonne a year Prelude site and told customers it would be unable to supply LNG cargoes for as long as the protected industrial action, which began on June 10, continued.

The Offshore Alliance, which combines the Australian Workers' Union and the Maritime Union of Australia, said Shell had refused to bargain with the unions or their representatives since they rejected the company's latest offer nine days ago.

"The Offshore Alliance and our Prelude FLNG members won't be backing down or backing away from our bargaining claims," the alliance said on social media.

Shell declined to comment as it is in a blackout period ahead of results next week.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523;))

