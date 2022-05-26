Workers at Rusal's Guinea bauxite mine go on strike

CONAKRY, May 26 (Reuters) - Workers at Russian aluminium giant Rusal's RUAL.MM Guinea subsidiary Compagnie des Bauxites de Dian Dian (COBAD) went on strike on Thursday, a union leader told Reuters.

Rusal did not immediately reply to a request for comment, and it was not immediately clear whether production at the COBAD bauxite mine was continuing.

The workers at COBAD are demanding better working conditions and a salary increase, union leader Yamoussa Bangoura said by telephone, adding COBAD was given notice of a strike on May 7.

"We have asked everyone to stop working until our demands are met," Bangoura said. Workers decided to strike after talks with COBAD management on Wednesday were inconclusive, he said.

