Workers at poultry producer Inghams threaten strike action - report

Sept 20 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 workers at Australia's largest poultry producer Inghams ING.AX will strike for 24 hours on Friday in pursuit of an 18% pay claim, according to a report on Wednesday by the newspaper the Australian, which cited the United Workers Union.

An Inghams spokesperson said discussions are continuing.

The union said it has been bargaining with the company since the beginning of the year.

Workers at Inghams are on around A$25-an-hour and they are asking for an extra A$1.50-an-hour, the union's National Secretary Tim Kennedy said.

Inghams supplies its products to supermarkets such as Woolworths WOW.AX and Coles COL.AX and fast-food chains including McDonald's MCD.N.

