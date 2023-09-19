News & Insights

ING

Workers at poultry producer Inghams threaten strike action - report

September 19, 2023 — 06:25 pm EDT

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

Adds union response and background in paragraphs 3-5

Sept 20 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 workers at Australia's largest poultry producer Inghams ING.AX will strike for 24 hours on Friday in pursuit of an 18% pay claim, according to a report on Wednesday by the newspaper the Australian, which cited the United Workers Union.

An Inghams spokesperson said discussions are continuing.

The union said it has been bargaining with the company since the beginning of the year.

Workers at Inghams are on around A$25-an-hour and they are asking for an extra A$1.50-an-hour, the union's National Secretary Tim Kennedy said.

Inghams supplies its products to supermarkets such as Woolworths WOW.AX and Coles COL.AX and fast-food chains including McDonald's MCD.N.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ING
WOW
MCD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.