Workers at Lundin's Candelaria mine in Chile reject new contract offer

One of the unions on strike at Chile's Candelaria copper mine, owned by Canada's Lundin Mining Corp, rejected a contract offer from the company on Tuesday, confirming the work stoppage would continue.

The Candelaria Union rejected the proposal by a vote of 366 to 159, said union head Evelyn Walter.

The company submitted a new proposal last week in a bid to end the strike, which started on Oct. 20.

Another union representing workers at the facility, the Mine Union, went on strike 36 days ago. It rejected a new offer from the company in early November.

Candelaria produced 111,400 tons of copper in 2019.

