Workers at Lundin's Candelaria mine in Chile reject new contract offer

SANTIAGO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - One of the unions on strike at Chile's Candelaria copper mine rejected a contract offer from the company on Tuesday, confirming the work stoppage will continue.

The Candelaria Union rejected the proposal by a vote of 366 to 159. Said union head, Evelyn Walter.

(Reporting by Chile bureau)

((aislinn.laing@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 98188538))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.