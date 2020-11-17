US Markets

Workers at Lundin's Candelaria mine in Chile reject new contract offer

Chile bureau Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/David Mercado

One of the unions on strike at Chile's Candelaria copper mine rejected a contract offer from the company on Tuesday, confirming the work stoppage will continue.

The Candelaria Union rejected the proposal by a vote of 366 to 159. Said union head, Evelyn Walter.

