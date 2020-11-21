Workers at Lundin's Candelaria mine in Chile accept new agreement

Adds statement from union

SANTIAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - One of the unions on strike at Chile's Candelaria copper mine accepted a 30-month collective agreement from Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO on Friday, the company and the union said.

The Candelaria AOS Union, representing about 550 workers at Lundin's Candelaria operations in Chile, accepted the last formal offer, presented by Candelaria on Nov. 12, the company said.

It said it was assessing a resumption of partial operations at the mine, while the other union, Candelaria Mine Workers Union, representing about 350 workers, continues its strike.

The proposal includes increases in allocations and payments for closing the negotiations of 17.5 million pesos ($22,800), the company told Reuters.

Evelyn Walter, president of the union, told Reuters a promise by the company to review aspects not touched in the latest round of contract negotiations in the next round had been the "most important" part of the agreement.

"The pay deal was for $17.5 mil gross, so taxes will have to be deducted from that, and there was also decent agreement on benefits," he said in a message.

The Candelaria copper mine, owned by the Canadian miner, announced plans to suspend operations at the mine on Oct. 20, after the two unions called on their workers to begin strikes.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru and Aislinn Laing in Santiago; Editing by Jacqueline Wong; Editing by William Mallard and Daniel Wallis)

