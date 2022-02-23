Workers at Kinder Morgan Pasadena Texas terminal face possible lockout -sources

HOUSTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Union workers at Kinder Morgan’s KMI.N Pasadena, Texas, refined products terminal face a possible lockout after rejecting the company’s last, best and final contract offer, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The 160 workers represented by the United Steelworkers union (USW) on Tuesday night rejected the offer because it required overtime and on-call staffing the union found excessive, the sources told Reuters.

"A compelling, fair and equitable offer has been made to the United Steelworkers, and we look forward to continued discussions to see if this matter can be resolved on amicable terms," said Amy Baek, Kinder Morgan spokesperson.

Workers were told on Wednesday they could be locked out of the terminal following rejection of the offer, the sources said.

The Pasadena terminal sits on 452 acres along the Houston Ship Channel and has storage capacity of 10 million barrels

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jane Wardell)

