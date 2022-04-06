Workers at Germany's private banks reach wage deal, union says

FRANKFURT, April 6 (Reuters) - German employees of private German banks have reached a wage deal after months of wrangling and strikes, the Verdi labour union said on Wednesday.

The deal, which covers 140,000 employees at banks like Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, includes a 5% pay increase in two steps, as well as other one-time payments.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt Editing by Madeline Chambers)

