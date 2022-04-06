Workers at Germany's private banks reach wage deal, union says

Contributors
Tom Sims Reuters
Frank Siebelt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

German employees of private German banks have reached a wage deal after months of wrangling and strikes, the Verdi labour union said on Wednesday.

FRANKFURT, April 6 (Reuters) - German employees of private German banks have reached a wage deal after months of wrangling and strikes, the Verdi labour union said on Wednesday.

The deal, which covers 140,000 employees at banks like Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, includes a 5% pay increase in two steps, as well as other one-time payments.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters