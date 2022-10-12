US Markets
EDF

Workers at French Bugey nuclear plant resume strike over salaries - FNME union

Contributor
Forrest Crellin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

A representative for France's FNME trade union said on Wednesday that workers at EDF's Bugey nuclear plant will resume their strike over salaries.

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A representative for France's FNME trade union said on Wednesday that workers at EDF's EDF.PA Bugey nuclear plant will resume their strike over salaries.

The official also told Reuters the union sent a message of support to striking workers at refineries and petrol depots owned by oil giants TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and Exxon Mobil XOM.N.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EDFXOM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular