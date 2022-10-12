Workers at French Bugey nuclear plant resume strike over salaries - FNME union

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A representative for France's FNME trade union said on Wednesday that workers at EDF's EDF.PA Bugey nuclear plant will resume their strike over salaries.

The official also told Reuters the union sent a message of support to striking workers at refineries and petrol depots owned by oil giants TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and Exxon Mobil XOM.N.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

