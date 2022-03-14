US Markets
XOM

Workers at Exxon Mobil refinery in Texas vote to retain UAW union after lockout

Contributors
Erwin Seba Reuters
Texas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

The United Steelworkers union (USW) on Monday won a vote to continue representing workers at an Exxon Mobil Corp refinery in Beaumont, Texas, according to people familiar with the matter.

Adds dateline, background and context

BEAUMONT, March 14 (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers union (USW) on Monday won a vote to continue representing workers at an Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N refinery in Beaumont, Texas, according to people familiar with the matter.

A vote by nearly 500 union-represented workers at the facility was conducted in November and December during a lockout of union-represented employees. Union workers were removed from the plant last May after contract talks failed to yield a new labor agreement.

A vote tally showed workers opposing the union fell short of the 50% plus one vote of ballots needed to toss out the USW, the people said.

However, the results are unofficial until certified by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). No date for completion of the investigation has been set.

Workers in favor of removing the union from the plant cast 229 of the 495 ballots submitted, the people said, 19 short of the number required to remove the union.

The USW has alleged Exxon's lockout was designed to encourage a removal of the union. Exxon has said the charges are unfounded.

Exxon last week asked the NLRB to release the votes in compliance with board rules limiting the length of time that ballots may be impounded to 60 days.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Beaumont, Texas)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular