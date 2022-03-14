US Markets
Workers at Exxon Mobil refinery in Texas vote to retain UAW union after lockout

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

March 14 (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers union (USW) won a vote to continue representing workers at an Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N refinery in Beaumont, Texas, according to people familiar with the matter.

A vote count showed those opposing the union fell short of the 50% plus one vote of ballots cast needed to remove the USW from the large refinery and oil packaging facility. Workers seeking to decertify the union cast 229 of the 495 ballots submitted, the people said.

