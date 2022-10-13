Workers at EDF's Bugey nuclear plant resume strike

By Forrest Crellin and Caroline Pailliez

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Strike action over wage demands spread to five of EDF's EDF.PA nuclear plants on Thursday, electricity trade union FNME said, further delaying maintenance.

The strike expanded from action earlier at the Bugey site to include three Cruas reactors, two Tricastin and Cattenom reactors and a Gravelines reactor, the union official said.

Additionally, workers at the Gravelines 1 reactor have reduced power output by 610 megawatts (MW) to 300 MW, data from operator EDF showed.

Members of FNME have been staging rolling strikes on and off at French nuclear power plants for several weeks, heightening the risk of power supply shortages as the French utility is struggling to get enough reactors back online for winter.

The union representative was not immediately available to comment on the details of their demands.

"We respect the strike and it is a right given to the workers," an EDF spokesperson told Reuters, adding any delays to the reactor restarts will be published on their website.

France will be short of between 5 and 15 gigawatts (GW) of power at peak demand this winter depending on the temperature and will need to mainly rely on imports, according to forecast models developed by EDF's works council CSE.

"It would almost take a warm winter to not see any consequences on the electricity network," Page le Merour added.

The French government has requested TotalEnergies TTEF.PA to raise wages as a standoff between the oil major and striking workers which has hit the country's petrol supplies dragged on for a 16th day.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Caroline Pailliez; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Susan Fenton and David Evans)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.