Workers at Deutsche Bank's Postbank clinch pay deal after months of wrangling

FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - A pay increase for 15,000 workers at Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE retail unit Postbank has been agreed with management, a union said on Wednesday, brightening prospects for a wage deal for the broader industry after months of wrangling and strikes.

The deal, sealed on Tuesday evening, comes as inflation in Germany hovers above 5% and after Deutsche paid its chief executive officer 20% more in 2021 to reward him for the bank's most profitable year in a decade.

