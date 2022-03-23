Workers at Deutsche Bank's Postbank clinch pay deal after months of wrangling

Contributors
Frank Siebelt Reuters
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A pay increase for 15,000 workers at Deutsche Bank's retail unit Postbank has been agreed with management, a union said on Wednesday, brightening prospects for a wage deal for the broader industry after months of wrangling and strikes.

FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - A pay increase for 15,000 workers at Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE retail unit Postbank has been agreed with management, a union said on Wednesday, brightening prospects for a wage deal for the broader industry after months of wrangling and strikes.

The deal, sealed on Tuesday evening, comes as inflation in Germany hovers above 5% and after Deutsche paid its chief executive officer 20% more in 2021 to reward him for the bank's most profitable year in a decade.

(Reporting by Frank Siebelt and Tom Sims Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More