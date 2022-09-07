Workers at Chile's Escondida copper mine vote to strike over safety concerns

SANTIAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Workers at Chilean copper mine Escondida voted Wednesday evening to strike over safety concerns at the site.

The employees' union almost unanimously voted in favor of a partial work stoppage, to take place Sept. 12 and 14 for 12 hours each day.

Following that, the union agreed it would begin an indefinite strike lasting until reaching an agreement with the company managing the mine, BHP BHP.AX.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambrero; Writing by Kylie Madry)

