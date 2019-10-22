US Markets

Workers at Chile's Codelco to join general strike -union official

Fabian Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Workers at Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, will join a general strike planned for Wednesday amid protests that have shaken the country, the head of the union group told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Copper Workers Federation (FTC) agreed to join the strike along with other sectors, including teachers and public employees.

The union leader said the various unions of Codelco would meet at the end of the week to analyze the situation again and consider future actions.

On Tuesday, workers at the Escondida mine, the largest copper deposit in the world, partially paralyzed work in support of the demonstrations.

