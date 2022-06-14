Workers at Chile's Codelco threaten Wed strike over lack of investment at smelter

SANTIAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - Workers at Chilean state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, threatened on Tuesday to go on a company-wide strike on Wednesday due to a lack of investment at the mining firm's troubled Ventanas smelter.

Codelco last week said it stopped its Ventanas smelter and refinery to carry out maintenance after authorities declared an environmental emergency in the region earlier in the week.

