Workers at Chilean copper mine approve contract offer

December 14, 2023 — 02:54 pm EST

SANTIAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Workers at Chilean miner Antofagasta's Centinela copper mine voted overwhelmingly to approve a new labor contract, the union announced on Thursday, ending the risk of a strike.

The contract was approved with 347 votes in favor, only 26 against.

Earlier this week, union leader Luis Redlich said workers would go on strike on Dec. 19 if the contract talks failed.

The nearly 400 employees represented by the union rejected an earlier contract proposal last month, looking to make up for lower production-linked bonuses and to improve working conditions.

Last year, Centinela produced 247,600 metric tons of copper, according to government data.

