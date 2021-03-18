Workers at Argentine ports hub Rosario say to go on 24 hour strike

BUENOS AIRES, March 18 (Reuters) - Workers at the Argentine grains port hub of Rosario will start a 24-hour strike on Friday morning to protest layoffs at one of the companies in the sector, an official with the local CGT labor umbrella group said on Thursday.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of soyoil, used in making biofuels, and soymeal livestock feed used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia. Rosario is home to some of the biggest soy crushing plants in the world.

"It has been decided that the oilseed workers will start the strike at the start of the morning shift tomorrow," said Pablo Reguera, secretary of the CGT at the Rosario port of San Lorenzo. About 80% of Argentine farm exports are shipped from Rosario, on the banks of the Parana River, Santa Fe province.

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin, writing by Hugh Bronstein, editing by Chris Reese)

