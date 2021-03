Workers at Argentine ports hub Rosario say to go on 24 hour strike

Adds context, union statement

BUENOS AIRES, March 18 (Reuters) - Workers at the Argentine grains port hub of Rosario will start a 24-hour strike on Friday morning to protest layoffs at one of the companies in the sector, an official with the local CGT labor umbrella group said on Thursday.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of soyoil, used in making biofuels, and soymeal livestock feed, used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia. Rosario is home to some of the biggest soy crushing plants in the world.

"It has been decided that the oilseed workers will start the strike at the start of the morning shift tomorrow," said Pablo Reguera, secretary of the CGT at the Rosario port of San Lorenzo. About 80% of Argentine farm exports are shipped from Rosario, on the banks of the Parana River, Santa Fe province.

The workers say they will strike over what they consider low compensation for employees in the sector who have been laid off.

"The CGT has decided on a total stoppage of activities in all oilseed industries in San Lorenzo on Friday," according to a statement issued on Thursday by the SOEA oilseed workers union.

The SOEA went on a 20-day wage strike in December that raised concerns about farm export flows. A spate of strikes in the sector affected international grains prices before they were concluded with the signing of new labor contracts.

