US Markets

Workers at Antofagasta's Los Pelambres copper mine in Chile reject contract offer

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Workers at Antofagasta's Los Pelambres copper mine in Chile on Tuesday voted to reject the company's latest contract offer, paving the way for a strike, a union spokesman told Reuters.

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, March 9 (Reuters) - Workers at Antofagasta's Los Pelambres copper mine in Chile on Tuesday voted to reject the company's latest contract offer, paving the way for a strike, a union spokesman told Reuters.

Of the union affiliates, 98.5% voted to reject the offer. Local legislation dictates that Antofagasta Minerals - one of the world's largest copper producers - and Los Pelambres workers must now enter into a period of government-brokered mediation. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Aislinn Laing, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien) ((Aislinn.Laing@thomsonreuters.com; +56 223704250;)) Keywords: CHILE COPPER/ANTOFAGASTA (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More