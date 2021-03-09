Workers at Antofagasta's Los Pelambres copper mine in Chile reject contract offer

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, March 9 (Reuters) - Workers at Antofagasta's Los Pelambres copper mine in Chile on Tuesday voted to reject the company's latest contract offer, paving the way for a strike, a union spokesman told Reuters.

Of the union affiliates, 98.5% voted to reject the offer. Local legislation dictates that Antofagasta Minerals - one of the world's largest copper producers - and Los Pelambres workers must now enter into a period of government-brokered mediation. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Aislinn Laing, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien) ((Aislinn.Laing@thomsonreuters.com; +56 223704250;)) Keywords: CHILE COPPER/ANTOFAGASTA (URGENT)

