US Markets

Workers at Antofagasta's Los Pelambres copper mine in Chile accept contract offer

Contributor
Aislinn Laing Reuters
Published

Workers at Antofagasta's Los Pelambres copper mine in Chile have accepted a contract offer and abandoned the threat of a strike, the union said on Tuesday.

SANTIAGO, March 23 (Reuters) - Workers at Antofagasta's Los Pelambres copper mine in Chile have accepted a contract offer and abandoned the threat of a strike, the union said on Tuesday.

Members of the union voted 70.65% in favor and 29.35% against accepting the contract offer, union secretary Luis Silva said.

Los Pelambres produced 372,100 tonnes of copper in 2020, equivalent to around 6% of top copper producer Chile’s total output.

(Reporting by Aislinn Laing)

((Aislinn.Laing@thomsonreuters.com; +56 223704250;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular