Workers at an Arizona Starbucks win union drive

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Workers at a Starbucks Corp SBUX.O cafe in Mesa, Arizona, on Friday won their bid to join a labor union, marking the first company-owned U.S. location outside of New York state to do so.

Employees voted 25-to-3 to join Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union, according to a livestreamed ballot count conducted by the National Labor Relations Board.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Leslie Adler)

