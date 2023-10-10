Workers at Amazon UK warehouse to walk out on Black Friday

Adds GMB statement

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 workers at an Amazon AMZN.Owarehouse in Britain will strike for four days next month in a dispute over pay, including on the Black Friday discount shopping day, the GMB trade union said on Tuesday.

GMB said the workers would walk out of the site in Coventry, central England from Nov. 7-9, as well as Black Friday on Nov. 24.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)

