Workers at Amazon logistics centre in Spain plan 3-day strike over wages

Credit: REUTERS/Andrea Comas

December 18, 2023 — 03:57 am EST

Written by Corina Pons for Reuters ->

MADRID, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Spanish workers at a logistics centre of giant online retailer Amazon AMZN.Oin northern Spain are planning a three-day strike ahead of the Epiphany feast day on Jan. 6, when Spanish children receive holiday gifts, according to labor union LAB.

Around 160 workers at the Trapagaran centre in the Basque country, on the border between France and Spain, plan to strike on Jan. 3, 4 and 5 to demand higher wages, said LAB union leader Gotzon Mardarats, who represents most of the workers.

The centre handles parcels for the Basque country and the areas of Burgos and Cantabria.

"We want wage increases in line with inflation. Pay rises that are higher than the 3% per year forecast until 2025," Mardarats said.

Amazon, in response to a query by Reuters, said the workers at its Trapagaran centre "have competitive wages and benefits."

The January strike follows a similar one that began on Saturday at midnight and will continue through Monday. About 90% of the centre's workers walked out, delaying the delivery of about 20,000 parcels, according to the union leader.

In Spain, many children receive presents on the Christian feast day known as Epiphany on Jan. 6, rather than on Christmas Eve.

(Reporting by Corina Pons, editing by Inti Landauro and Bernadette Baum)

Reuters
