Workers at Activision Blizzard-owned studio Raven say they have formed union

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A group of workers at Activision Blizzard-owned studio Raven Software said on Friday that they had formed a union with the with Communications Workers of America and would seek voluntary recognition from the company, which is set to be acquired by Microsoft.

The workers would be the first to form a union at Activision Blizzard, whose stock has been battered in recent months as the company faces multiple accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct. The workers said their team is a key contributor to the popular Call of Duty series.

(Reporting by Julia Love)

