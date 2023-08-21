News & Insights

Worker strike at South32's Appin mine extended by a week - trade union

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

August 21, 2023 — 10:46 pm EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand and Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australian trade union Collieries' Staff and Officials Association (CSOA) on Tuesday said mining supervisors voted to extend their work stoppage at South32's S32.AX Appin mine for one more week.

The strike, which was due to end on Aug. 25, has been extended till Sept. 1.

The dispute was about "having a reasonable work/life balance" such as access to leaves and certainty around weekend work, according to the CSOA.

"To date, South32 has not come back with a formal offer that addresses any of our concerns," CSOA Lead Organiser Belinda Giblin said.

South32 has said that mining supervisors work rosters of either three days on and four days off, or four days on and three days off, and the workplace agreement would have given them a 6.3% pay hike this financial year.

The company added that supervisors that work on a public holiday receive a notice in advance, along with penalty rates on top of their base salaries.

A South32 spokesperson told Reuters that some parts of the mine, located in New South Wales, will remain non-operational during the strike.

Negotiations between workers and South32 are expected to continue at a meeting on Wednesday, the CSOA said.

