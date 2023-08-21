Worker strike at South32's Appin mine extended by a week - trade union

Corrects abbreviation to CSOA from COSA in paragraph 1

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australian trade union Collieries' Staff and Officials Association (CSOA) said on Tuesday its members voted to extend their work stoppage at diversified miner South32's S32.AX Appin mine for one more week.

"Members met yesterday and voted to extend their current work stoppage by a further week, given that parties had failed to reach agreement on at their most recent meeting on Friday, 18 August," CSOA Lead Organiser Belinda Giblin said.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.