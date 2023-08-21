News & Insights

Worker strike at South32's Appin mine extended by a week - trade union

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

August 21, 2023 — 09:41 pm EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australian trade union Collieries' Staff and Officials Association (CSOA) said on Tuesday its members voted to extend their work stoppage at diversified miner South32's S32.AX Appin mine for one more week.

"Members met yesterday and voted to extend their current work stoppage by a further week, given that parties had failed to reach agreement on at their most recent meeting on Friday, 18 August," CSOA Lead Organiser Belinda Giblin said.

