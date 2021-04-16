Worker Productivity in the Post-Pandemic Era

The ripple effects of workforce disruptions caused by the pandemic are still spreading. Many employees haven’t seen their offices for over a year, and the challenges of getting work done while kids struggle with remote learning and the irregular demands of any household can be substantial.

The effect on global GDPs was easy to see. In the U.S., the numbers fell by 3.5%. The U.K. was down 9.9%. And Spain’s GDP was off 11%

In some cases, though, being detached from the office hive has helped people’s productivity. And a new McKinsey study finds that we could be about to enter a golden era for output and efficiency.

The report says there is potential to accelerate annual productivity growth by about one percentage point in the period to 2024. That’s more than double the pre-pandemic rate. And in the U.S., it could mean a per capita increase of about $17,000.

“The use of technologies such as digitization and automation appears to have accelerated in some companies during the pandemic,” McKinsey writes. “With the right conditions in place, this has the potential to raise productivity by substituting employees or contribute to raising output per worker.”

There was a productivity gap among businesses long before COVID-19. But the pandemic was like a wedge, separating the well-prepared from the rest. A Harvard Business Review study found that companies that were adept at managing the time, talent and energy of a limited workforce were 40% more productive than others, giving them a significant competitive advantage.

“Companies that were already collaborating effectively and working productively before the pandemic have remained productive during lockdowns and other disruptions,” wrote HBR’s Eric Garton and Michael Mankins. “Stay-at-home orders liberated time previously spent commuting and created flexibility in work schedules, enabling many employees to devote additional time to their jobs.”

Other workers, though, found they had to work longer and harder to meet their same productivity levels. Another Harvard study of over 3 million work-from-home employees in 16 cities across the globe found that the average workday increased by 8.2 percent—or 48.5 minutes—during the pandemic’s early weeks.

(That could be because companies are loading workers with more meetings – a 13% jump, per Harvard – and not respecting non-work hours. About 8.3% more emails were sent after business hours in the months after lockdown than before.)

McKinsey visualized four possible scenarios for productivity in the post-COVID age. And which, if any, will become reality is still very much up in the air. The best-case scenario saw companies moving into an age of renewal much like North America and Europe did after World War II, with strong demand. At the other end of the spectrum, a lost decade.

“There is early evidence of dynamic changes—including accelerated digitization and investment in other technologies, and reorganization—by some businesses in response to the extraordinary pressures of the pandemic,” said McKinsey. “Those changes could, in the right conditions, accelerate productivity growth. This would be a welcome boost emerging from the deep disruption of the pandemic.”

The pandemic showed that companies could pivot faster than they thought possible when facing impossible conditions. A study last October found that businesses digitalized activities as much as 25 times faster than they believed they could. That could lead the productivity surge.

So far, productivity advances are concentrated to a handful of firms, especially in the U.S. That’s expected, given we’re just at the start of vaccine rollouts and the easing of community restrictions. But if advances broaden and demand is robust – and investments in new technologies and accelerated implementation of reskilling programs continue to increase – it could create an economic boom.

That’s not a sure thing, of course. To get to this era of optimal productivity, businesses will need to continue to make bold decisions, right when there’s a natural urge to return to a pre-COVID way of life. The rewards, though, could be worth the growing pains.

“Shifts in consumer and business behavior under the pressure of the pandemic offer hope that a more dynamic economy could emerge from the crisis—a welcome productivity dividend,” said McKinsey.

“However, business advances on potential drivers of higher productivity growth need to be more widespread, and demand must be robust well after the initial spike in consumption that many expect once the health crisis is effectively managed. … The boldness and speed with which businesses and governments responded to the pandemic now need to be deployed to craft a broad-based, equitable, and sustainable recovery.”

