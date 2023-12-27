News & Insights

Worker killed in explosion at Indian Oil Corp's Chennai plant

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 27, 2023 — 05:52 am EST

Written by Varun Vyas and Praveen Paramasivam for Reuters ->

CHENNAI/BENGALURU, Dec 27 (Reuters) - One worker was killed and another injured in an explosion at state-run refiner Indian Oil Corp's (IOC)IOC.NS plant in the southern Indian city of Chennai on Wednesday, two fire department officials told Reuters.

The explosion occurred when welding work was underway in an ethanol storage tank, the officials said, on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak with the media.

The cause of the incident is still unclear, they added.

IOC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Officials are at the premises and are assessing the damages, the sources said, without providing details.

