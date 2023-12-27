Worker killed in explosion at Indian Oil Corp's Chennai plant

Adds details from paragraph 2

CHENNAI/BENGALURU, Dec 27 (Reuters) - One worker was killed and another injured in an explosion at state-run refiner Indian Oil Corp's (IOC)IOC.NS plant in the southern Indian city of Chennai on Wednesday, two fire department officials told Reuters.

The explosion occurred when welding work was underway in an ethanol storage tank, the officials said, on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak with the media.

The cause of the incident is still unclear, they added.

IOC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Officials are at the premises and are assessing the damages, the sources said, without providing details.

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru and Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sohini Goswami)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.