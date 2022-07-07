US Markets
Worker killed at Suncor oil sands base plant in northern Alberta - police

Nia Williams Reuters
July 7 (Reuters) - A worker was killed in an incident at Suncor Energy Inc's SU.TO oil sands base plant, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Thursday, the second fatality at the site this year.

The death comes as Suncor faces pressure to overhaul management and improve operations from activist investment firm Elliott Management.

Suncor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

