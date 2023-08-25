News & Insights

Worker death prompts US authorities to issue aviation ground safety alert

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The death of an airline employee in December and another serious injury prompted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to issue a safety alert on Friday to airlines in an effort to prevent more incidents.

The safety alert reiterates  that  "it is important for  workers  to  remain clear of operating  engines until they  are  shut down," the FAA said.

The alert comes as questions arise about U.S. aviation safety after a series of troubling near-miss incidents. The FAA has said it will hold runway safety meetings at 90 airports over the next few weeks.

In December, a ramp agent was fatally injured at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama when the worker was sucked into an engine of an American Airlines AAL.O regional carrier flight parked at the gate.

The flight was operated by Envoy Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Airlines and the worker was employed by Piedmont Airlines, another American subsidiary.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued Piedmont Airlines a citation for one serious violation in June for exposing ground crew workers to ingestion hazards while performing aircraft marshalling, wing-walking and baggage-handling tasks.

The airline faces $15,625 in proposed penalties, the maximum allowed by law. The company has contested the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

In another event, a wing walker sustained a serious injury when an aircraft was being repositioned, the FAA said.

