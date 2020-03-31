Worker at Russia's Nornickel vessel tested positive for coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - Russian nickel and palladium producer Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM said on Tuesday that a mechanic at one of its vessels tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nornickel's Arctic port of Dudinka and Nornickel's production assets, located near the city of Norilsk of the Krasnoyarsk region, remain unaffected, the company added.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Chris Reese)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.