Workday's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Workday.

Looking at options history for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $184,690 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $177,418.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $130.0 to $290.0 for Workday during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Workday's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Workday's significant trades, within a strike price range of $130.0 to $290.0, over the past month.

Workday Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDAY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.9 $11.9 $12.7 $180.00 $72.3K 211 57 WDAY CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $6.6 $6.1 $6.3 $222.50 $61.1K 0 97 WDAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $28.2 $27.6 $28.2 $220.00 $50.7K 0 24 WDAY PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $74.5 $73.8 $73.8 $290.00 $44.2K 6 6 WDAY PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.3 $2.85 $2.9 $195.00 $40.0K 26 0

About Workday

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions for enterprises. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Workday, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Workday

Trading volume stands at 895,229, with WDAY's price down by -4.28%, positioned at $211.56.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 31 days.

Expert Opinions on Workday

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $276.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Workday with a target price of $325. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Workday, maintaining a target price of $275. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Neutral rating for Workday, targeting a price of $230. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $300. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Workday, targeting a price of $250.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Workday with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for WDAY

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral

