Workday (WDAY) to Create Jobs, Build European Headquarters

Workday, Inc. WDAY recently announced plans to create 1,000 new jobs over the next two years at its European headquarters in Dublin, which will increase its Ireland-based workforce by almost 60%.



The investment is supported by Ireland’s government. Workday also announced plans to build its European headquarters at Grangegorman, Dublin 7.



The company will hire in roles across product development, engineering and data science, sales, services and user experience.



Workday’s Dublin team has played a vital role in the company’s global product development and innovation efforts since it first opened its office in Ireland in 2008.



WDAY currently employs more than 1,700 people in Dublin, supporting the organization’s 9,500 customers worldwide.



Workday’s new European headquarters at Grangegorman will be a 550,000 square foot campus across four acres in a Strategic Development Zone. The company has agreed to purchase the site from the Health Service Executive.



Workday’s investment in the Grangegorman campus and the addition of 1,000 new roles demonstrates the company’s long-term vision for its Ireland-based European headquarters.



Workday benefits from the increasing demand for human capital management and financial software solutions, diversified product portfolio and expanding customer base.



The stock has declined 10.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 46.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations.



WDAY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 20.5% over the past 60 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.7%, on average. It has soared 95% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 12.2% over the past 60 days.



Qualcomm has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average. It has inched up 0.7% in the past year.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 237.5% over the past 60 days.



Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58%, on average. The stock has returned 9.3% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.