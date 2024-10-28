Workday (WDAY) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Workday (WDAY) closed at $234.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.16% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.27% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of human resources software had lost 2.43% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Workday will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Workday is projected to report earnings of $1.72 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.42%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.13 billion, reflecting a 13.98% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.97 per share and revenue of $8.39 billion, which would represent changes of +19.35% and +15.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Workday. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% higher. As of now, Workday holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Workday is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.13. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 31.88.

Meanwhile, WDAY's PEG ratio is currently 1.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.1.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

