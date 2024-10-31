Workday (WDAY) Stock Moves -1.86%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Workday (WDAY) ending at $233.85, denoting a -1.86% adjustment from its last day's close. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.9%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.76%.

Shares of the maker of human resources software have appreciated by 0.48% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01%.

The upcoming earnings release of Workday will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Workday is projected to report earnings of $1.72 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.42%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.13 billion, up 13.98% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.97 per share and a revenue of $8.39 billion, indicating changes of +19.35% and +15.6%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Workday. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% higher. Workday presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Workday is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 32.38, which means Workday is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that WDAY has a PEG ratio of 1.63 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. WDAY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 72, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

