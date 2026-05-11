Workday (WDAY) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Workday (WDAY) closed at $121.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -5.01% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.19% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of human resources software had gained 13.63% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 19.09% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 9.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Workday in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 21, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.49, up 11.66% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.52 billion, indicating a 12.37% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.54 per share and a revenue of $10.66 billion, signifying shifts of +14.19% and +11.56%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Workday. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Workday holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Workday is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.26.

One should further note that WDAY currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.6. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.