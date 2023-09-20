Workday (WDAY) Solution Drives Efficiency in Education Sector

Workday, Inc. WDAY recently announced that prominent education institutions, including DePauw University, Medical College of Wisconsin and the University of Florida, have opted to implement Workday Student, Workday Financial and Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions. The aim is to leverage a unified, cloud-based system driven by financial, human resource and student data to streamline the enrollment process and revenue planning and enhance student experience.



Collaborative for Higher Education Shared Services, a partnership of six public colleges in New Mexico, has also decided to integrate Workday's solutions into their operations. The objective is to foster greater collaboration within departments, ensure cost savings, facilitate system upgrades and ensure a superior learning experience for their students.



A survey conducted by Workday has revealed that a vast amount of education institutes suffer from a lack of coordination between IT and finance operations. Moreover, in today’s fast-paced evolving landscape, institutions are facing various challenges like enrollment disruptions and fluctuating budgets, which are adversely affecting their administrative functions.



Workday’s cloud-native solutions effectively address these shortcomings. The flexible foundation of Workday Financial Planning exhibits high adaptability per business-specific requirements. It efficiently automates transaction processes, harnesses machine learning capabilities to swiftly identify anomalies and offers deeper insights to optimize business processes.



Workday Skills Cloud feature in the HCM solution suite leverages machine learning to better align talent with relevant opportunities, thus greatly enhancing workforce agility. The augmented analytics feature provides insights to enhance decision making. Its intelligent automation eliminates manual, repetitive tasks and augments workforce productivity.



Workday Student is a comprehensive life cycle information system. It streamlines the academic planning and registration process and improves the management of student finances. With the mobile application, students can easily search for on-campus jobs, receive payments, connect with advisors and keep track of their progress toward graduation.



Integrating all these advanced features enables education institutions to optimize management of finances, payroll, administration and student services through a single cloud-based system. This solution establishes better coordination within the university ecosystem in a cost-efficient manner.



Workday’s diversified product portfolio continues to yield a steady flow of customers. Its revenue growth continues to be driven by high demand for its HCM and financial management solutions. The company’s cloud-based business model and expanding product portfolio have been the primary growth drivers. Moreover, the growing clout of Workday Prism Analytics and Adaptive Insights business planning cloud offerings hold promise.



Workday is expanding its portfolio beyond core HCM solutions into the financial domain and is customizing them for diverse industries and verticals, such as education, public and financial services, among others. This has helped the company witness strong renewals and expand its customer base as business enterprises aim to consolidate spending and improve efficiency levels.

Management is putting a strong focus on integrating advanced AI and ML capabilities. The ongoing AI-powered product development emphasizes natural language generation, content search, summarization, content augmentation and document understanding. This augurs well for the long-term growth of the company.



The stock has gained 60.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 25.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Workday currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 5.62%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 5.58%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



It provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.



Splunk Inc. SPLK, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 154.90%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 69.05%.



Splunk provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data. The company's offerings enable users to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on machine data and big data, irrespective of format or source, and help in operational decision-making.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 9.79%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 29.19%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit or GPU. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.