Workday (WDAY) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Workday (WDAY) standing at $228.99, reflecting a +0.66% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.58%.

The maker of human resources software's stock has climbed by 3.83% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Workday in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.63, signifying a 13.99% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.07 billion, indicating a 15.85% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.77 per share and a revenue of $8.37 billion, signifying shifts of +15.92% and +15.25%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Workday. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher within the past month. Workday presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Workday is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.59. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.66.

We can also see that WDAY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.77 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

